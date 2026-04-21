9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dianna Zempel, commanding officer of 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, announces the winners of 9th Engineer Battalion’s Engineer Games at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie, strengthened partnerships and enhanced interoperability through competitive, engineer-focused challenges among joint and allied forces on Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)