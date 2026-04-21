9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Angel Pedraza, an engineer equipment operator with Headquarters and Service Company, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, is dressed into an Explosive Ordnance Disposal 10E Bomb Suit during 9th Engineer Support Battalion’s Engineer Games at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie, strengthened partnerships and enhanced interoperability through competitive, engineer-focused challenges among joint and allied forces on Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)