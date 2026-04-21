U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. David Lopez, an S-6 officer with Headquarters and Service Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, competes in a tug-of-war competition during 9th Engineer Support Battalion’s Engineer Games at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie, strengthened partnerships and enhanced interoperability through competitive, engineer-focused challenges among joint and allied forces on Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 00:39
|Photo ID:
|9634216
|VIRIN:
|260417-M-BN442-1382
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.