9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hanna Castillo, a water support technician with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, runs in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal 10E Bomb Suit during 9th Engineer Support Battalion’s Engineer Games at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie, strengthened partnerships and enhanced interoperability through competitive, engineer-focused challenges among joint and allied forces on Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)