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    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games [Image 15 of 25]

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    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Evan Conlon, an explosive ordinance disposal technician with EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, pulls a hose reel system during 9th Engineer Support Battalion’s Engineer Games at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie, strengthened partnerships and enhanced interoperability through competitive, engineer-focused challenges among joint and allied forces on Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 00:39
    Photo ID: 9634210
    VIRIN: 260417-M-BN442-1313
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games
    9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games

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    9th ESB, joint, bilateral, engineer games

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