9th Engineer Support Battalion Hosts Joint, Bilateral Engineer Games

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A rope is displayed during a tug-of-war competition during 9th Engineer Support Battalion’s Engineer Games at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie, strengthened partnerships and enhanced interoperability through competitive, engineer-focused challenges among joint and allied forces on Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)