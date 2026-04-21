Contractors work on the glass railing of the staircase entrance of the General Leonard Wood Community Hospital in 2024. The new hospital features modern inpatient and outpatient care services, energy-efficient systems and advanced diagnostic imaging and surgical suites. Photo by Samuel Weldin.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:51
|Photo ID:
|9633147
|VIRIN:
|240821-A-OK605-3981
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 6 of 6], by Diana McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
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