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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 1 of 6]

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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Diana McCoy 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Contractors work on the glass railing of the staircase entrance of the General Leonard Wood Community Hospital in 2024. The new hospital features modern inpatient and outpatient care services, energy-efficient systems and advanced diagnostic imaging and surgical suites. Photo by Samuel Weldin.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:51
    Photo ID: 9633147
    VIRIN: 240821-A-OK605-3981
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 6 of 6], by Diana McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood

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