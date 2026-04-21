Kansas City District leadership and Northwestern Division Commander Brig. Gen. William Hannan (bottom row, third from right) pose for a photo at the entrance of the new General Leonard Wood Community Hospital after a ribbon cutting ceremony March 31, 2026. The hospital replaces one of the oldest healthcare facilities in the Army’s inventory. Photo by Michelle Ford.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:51
|Photo ID:
|9633066
|VIRIN:
|260331-A-FH863-7244
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 6 of 6], by Michelle Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
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