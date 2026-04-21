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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 5 of 6]

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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Michelle Ford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    (Left to right) COL Angela R. Diebal-Lee, Commander, U.S. Army Medial Department Activity, Fort Leonard Wood (Hospital Commander); Brig. Gen. Yolanda "YR" Summons, Commander General, Medical Readiness Command, West and the Director, Defense Health Network West ; and Command Sergeant Major Johnny D. Thompson, Gen. Leonard Wood Community Hospital cut the ribbon on the new General Leonard Wood Community Hospital during a ceremony March 31, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Photo by Michelle Ford.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:51
    Photo ID: 9633132
    VIRIN: 260331-A-ND082-2046
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 6 of 6], by Michelle Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood

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