Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood

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(Left to right) COL Angela R. Diebal-Lee, Commander, U.S. Army Medial Department Activity, Fort Leonard Wood (Hospital Commander); Brig. Gen. Yolanda "YR" Summons, Commander General, Medical Readiness Command, West and the Director, Defense Health Network West ; and Command Sergeant Major Johnny D. Thompson, Gen. Leonard Wood Community Hospital cut the ribbon on the new General Leonard Wood Community Hospital during a ceremony March 31, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Photo by Michelle Ford.