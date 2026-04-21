(Left to right) COL Angela R. Diebal-Lee, Commander, U.S. Army Medial Department Activity, Fort Leonard Wood (Hospital Commander); Brig. Gen. Yolanda "YR" Summons, Commander General, Medical Readiness Command, West and the Director, Defense Health Network West ; and Command Sergeant Major Johnny D. Thompson, Gen. Leonard Wood Community Hospital cut the ribbon on the new General Leonard Wood Community Hospital during a ceremony March 31, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Photo by Michelle Ford.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:51
|Photo ID:
|9633132
|VIRIN:
|260331-A-ND082-2046
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 6 of 6], by Michelle Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
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