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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 4 of 6]

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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Michelle Ford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Kansas City District leadership and Northwestern Division Commander Brig. Gen. William Hannan (bottom row, third from right) pose for a photo at the entrance of the new General Leonard Wood Community Hospital after a ribbon cutting ceremony March 31, 2026. The hospital replaces one of the oldest healthcare facilities in the Army’s inventory. Photo by Michelle Ford.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:51
    Photo ID: 9633111
    VIRIN: 260331-A-ND082-1974
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 6 of 6], by Michelle Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood

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