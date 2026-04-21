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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 2 of 6]

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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Diana McCoy 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The new General Leonard Wood Community Hospital replaces one of the oldest healthcare facilities in the Army’s inventory. The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed the project with JE Dunn Construction as the design-build contractor and RLF Architects as the designer. Construction for the hospital began in 2019. Photo by Samuel Weldin.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:51
    Photo ID: 9633145
    VIRIN: 240821-A-OK605-9768
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 6 of 6], by Diana McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
    Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood

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