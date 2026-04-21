The new General Leonard Wood Community Hospital replaces one of the oldest healthcare facilities in the Army’s inventory. The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed the project with JE Dunn Construction as the design-build contractor and RLF Architects as the designer. Construction for the hospital began in 2019. Photo by Samuel Weldin.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:51
|Photo ID:
|9633145
|VIRIN:
|240821-A-OK605-9768
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 6 of 6], by Diana McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Caring for Those Who Serve: New Hospital Opens at Fort Leonard Wood
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