Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kellie Courtland, right, 82nd Training Wing deputy commander, speaks with Vietnam veterans following the 53rd anniversary National Vietnam War Veterans Day remembrance ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 27, 2026. The conversation allowed for shared reflection, giving local veterans space to honor their experiences and the legacy of those who served in the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)