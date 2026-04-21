U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, right, 82nd Training Wing commander, poses with a Vietnam veteran after presenting commemorative pins to the veterans in attendance during the 53rd anniversary National Vietnam War Veterans Day remembrance ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 27, 2026. The presentations recognized their service and acknowledged the contributions of those who served during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 08:57
|Photo ID:
|9632069
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-GJ229-1123
|Resolution:
|3884x3884
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.