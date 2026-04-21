Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, right, 82nd Training Wing commander, poses with a Vietnam veteran after presenting commemorative pins to the veterans in attendance during the 53rd anniversary National Vietnam War Veterans Day remembrance ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 27, 2026. The presentations recognized their service and acknowledged the contributions of those who served during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)