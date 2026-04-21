Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB

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Veterans and attendees salute during the national anthem at the 53rd anniversary National Vietnam War Veterans Day remembrance ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 27, 2026. The moment honored those who served during the Vietnam War and reflected the nation’s enduring respect for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)