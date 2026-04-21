(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    A Vietnam War veteran speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Serrill, right, 80th Flying Training Wing deputy commander, during the 53rd anniversary National Vietnam War Veterans Day remembrance ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 27, 2026. The event paid tribute to the Americans who served during the Vietnam War and reflected on the sacrifices they made in service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 08:57
    Photo ID: 9632059
    VIRIN: 260327-F-GJ229-1040
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB
    Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB
    Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB
    Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB
    Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB
    Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB
    Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    80th FTW
    82nd TRW
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery