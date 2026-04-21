Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB

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A Vietnam War veteran speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Serrill, right, 80th Flying Training Wing deputy commander, during the 53rd anniversary National Vietnam War Veterans Day remembrance ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 27, 2026. The event paid tribute to the Americans who served during the Vietnam War and reflected on the sacrifices they made in service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)