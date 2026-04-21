Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, right, 82nd Training Wing commander, shares a laugh with Vietnam veteran Joel Jimenez after presenting him with a commemorative pin during the 53rd anniversary National Vietnam War Veterans Day remembrance ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 27, 2026. The presentation recognized the service of veterans in attendance and honored their contributions to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)