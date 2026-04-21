Honoring Service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Sheppard AFB

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Leadership from the 82nd Training Wing and 80th Flying Training Wing pose for a group photo with Vietnam veterans following the 53rd anniversary National Vietnam War Veterans Day remembrance ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 27, 2026. The gathering brought together veterans from the local community, whose presence and stories helped honor and carry forward the legacy of those who served during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)