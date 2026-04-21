New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026

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U.S. Army Spc. Garret C. Bauer, with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, receives a second place for the SFC Bret J. Lantange Overall Individual Combat Award, during the Adjutant General’s 47th annual Combat Marksmanship Competition at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. April 11, 2026. The TAG Match is a 3-day event conducted by the 53rd Troop Command to increase and enhance the marksmanship proficiency of military forces assigned to the New York National Guard while engaging in the competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Yazmin Perez)