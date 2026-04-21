(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026 [Image 56 of 61]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Yazmin Perez 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adam J. Scanlon, a military policeman with the Joint Force Headquarters, Headquarters Detachment, receives a first place award for the Open Combat Pistol Match, during the Adjutant General’s 47th annual Combat Marksmanship Competition at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. April 11, 2026. The TAG Match is a 3-day event conducted by the 53rd Troop Command to increase and enhance the marksmanship proficiency of military forces assigned to the New York National Guard while engaging in the competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Yazmin Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9631406
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-AH419-1050
    Resolution: 6305x4203
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026 [Image 61 of 61], by PFC Yazmin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026
    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TAG Match
    NYNG
    Rifle
    Marksmanship
    Pistol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery