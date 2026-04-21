U.S. Army Spc. Sean M. Hornung, an infantryman with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires a M4 Carbine rifle during the Adjutant General's 47th annual Combat Marksmanship Competition at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., April 10, 2026. The TAG Match is a 3-day event conducted by the 53rd Troop Command to increase and enhance the marksmanship proficiency of military forces assigned to the New York National Guard while engaging in a competition. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Rosa Ibarra)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9631398
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-EE425-1028
|Resolution:
|6670x4447
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026 [Image 61 of 61], by SGT Rosa Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iron Battalion Snipers Dominate NYNG 47th Annual TAG Match
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