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    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026 [Image 48 of 61]

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    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Rosa Ibarra 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Sean M. Hornung, an infantryman with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires a M4 Carbine rifle during the Adjutant General's 47th annual Combat Marksmanship Competition at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., April 10, 2026. The TAG Match is a 3-day event conducted by the 53rd Troop Command to increase and enhance the marksmanship proficiency of military forces assigned to the New York National Guard while engaging in a competition. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Rosa Ibarra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9631398
    VIRIN: 260411-Z-EE425-1028
    Resolution: 6670x4447
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026 [Image 61 of 61], by SGT Rosa Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    TAG Match
    NYNG
    Rifle
    Marksmanship
    Pistol

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