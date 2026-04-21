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    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026 [Image 51 of 61]

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    New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Iraci 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kelvin A. Asitimbay, a financial management technician with the 4th Finance Company kneels to shoot during the Adjutant General's 47th annual Combat Marksmanship Competition at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., April 11, 2026. The TAG Match is a 3-day event conducted by the 53rd Troop Command to increase and enhance the marksmanship proficiency of military forces assigned to the New York National Guard while engaging in a competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Iraci)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9631401
    VIRIN: 260411-Z-WH841-1012
    Resolution: 5063x3375
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026 [Image 61 of 61], by SSG Christine Iraci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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