New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kyle S. Krause, a horizontal construction engineer with the Military Operations, G3 section, provides a range safety briefing during the Adjutant General's 47th annual Combat Marksmanship Competition at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., April 10, 2026. The TAG Match is a 3-day event conducted by the 53rd Troop Command to increase and enhance the marksmanship proficiency of military forces assigned to the New York National Guard while engaging in a competition. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Rosa Ibarra)