U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin E. Chung, an infantryman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, shoots during the Adjutant General's 47th annual Combat Marksmanship Competition at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., April 11, 2026. The TAG Match is a 3-day event conducted by the 53rd Troop Command to increase and enhance the marksmanship proficiency of military forces assigned to the New York National Guard while engaging in a competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Iraci)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9631405
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-WH841-1054
|Resolution:
|5922x3948
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York National Guard 47th Annual TAG Match 2026 [Image 61 of 61], by SSG Christine Iraci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.