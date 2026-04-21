U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Abraham Gonzales, center-left, a native of Bakersfield, California and Sgt. Devon Hardage a native of Fort Woth, Texas, both military working dog handlers with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, speak about military working dogs their training during a dog park grand opening at Atago Hills, Iwakuni City, Japan, April 20, 2026. Atago Hills opened a dog park, to give a place to walk and play with their dogs and bring the local community together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 19:02
|Photo ID:
|9630999
|VIRIN:
|260420-M-BA875-1116
|Resolution:
|6519x4346
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.