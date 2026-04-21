Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Abraham Gonzales, center-left, a native of Bakersfield, California and Sgt. Devon Hardage a native of Fort Woth, Texas, both military working dog handlers with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, speak about military working dogs their training during a dog park grand opening at Atago Hills, Iwakuni City, Japan, April 20, 2026. Atago Hills opened a dog park, to give a place to walk and play with their dogs and bring the local community together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)