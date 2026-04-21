Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening

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U.S. Marine Corps military working dog handlers with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, attend the dog park grand opening at Atago Hills, Iwakuni City, April 20, 2026. Iwakuni Family Housing hosted a grand opening for the Atago Dog Park which consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony, and a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)