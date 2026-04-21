A Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community member’s dog attends the dog park grand opening at Atago Hills, Iwakuni City, April 20, 2026. Iwakuni Family Housing hosted a grand opening for the Atago Dog Park which consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony, and a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 19:02
|Photo ID:
|9630991
|VIRIN:
|260420-M-BA875-1026
|Resolution:
|4198x2799
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.