Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community members’ dogs play with each other during a dog park grand opening at Atago Hills, Iwakuni City, Japan, April 20, 2026. Iwakuni Family Housing hosted a grand opening for the Atago Dog Park which consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony, and a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)