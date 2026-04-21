Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Marc-Anthony Burgos, left, a military working dog handler with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Chicago, Illinois, demonstrates bite drills during a dog park grand opening at Atago Hills, Iwakuni City, April 20, 2026. Iwakuni Family Housing hosted a grand opening for the Atago Dog Park which consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony, and a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)