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    Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening [Image 3 of 9]

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    Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening

    IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community member walks their dog during a dog park grand opening at Atago Hills, Iwakuni City, April 20, 2026. Iwakuni Family Housing hosted a grand opening for the Atago Dog Park which consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony, and a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 19:02
    Photo ID: 9630993
    VIRIN: 260420-M-BA875-1038
    Resolution: 4426x6639
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening
    Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening
    Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening
    Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening
    Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening
    Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening
    Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening
    Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening
    Atago Hills Dog Park Grand Opening

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    Outdoors
    Improvements
    Puppy
    Friendly
    Community
    Relationships

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