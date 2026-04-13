U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard responders assess Smiling Cove in Saipan, CNMI, on April 18, 2026. Responders arrived for port initial assessment work on April 17, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Whip Blacklaw)