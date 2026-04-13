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    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies [Image 12 of 19]

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    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Lt. Whip Blacklaw 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard responders assess Smiling Cove in Saipan, CNMI, on April 18, 2026. Responders arrived for port initial assessment work on April 17, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Whip Blacklaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 23:08
    Photo ID: 9624820
    VIRIN: 260418-G-VW832-7960
    Resolution: 1290x1721
    Size: 707.32 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies
    Recovery Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam

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    Recovery Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam

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