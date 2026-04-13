U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam

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The cargo vessel APL Oceania calls on Guam with cargo as the crew of USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) verifies aids in Apra Harbor on Guam on April 19, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Michael Johnson)