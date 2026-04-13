Recovery Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam

Courtesy Photo | The crew of USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) works Outer Apra Harbor Buoy No. 2 on Guam on April 19, 2026, as the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew transits north to Rota. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Michael Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The crew of USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) works Outer Apra Harbor Buoy No. 2 on Guam on...... read more read more

SANTA RITA, Guam — U.S. Coast Guard crews press north Sunday toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to reopen ports across the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Ports in Saipan, Tinian, and Rota remain closed while U.S. Coast Guard teams and port stakeholders conduct post-storm assessments of waterways and navigational aids. Additional assets are converging on the area to accelerate that work. For CNMI's island communities, open ports mean increased access to supplies.

"Getting Saipan, Tinian, and Rota back open is our most urgent priority," said Capt. Jessica Worst, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Captain of the Port for Guam and the Marianas. "The northern islands took the hardest hit from this storm and depend on these ports for the supplies their communities need every day. We have crews moving now, and distance is not going to slow us down."

Sunday morning, the seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) crew repositioned Outer Apra Harbor Buoy No. 2 at the entrance to Outer Apra Harbor, which the storm displaced. Hickory’s team is confirming the other Apra Harbor aids before heading to Saipan carrying humanitarian supplies, U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, and FEMA representatives. The Port of Guam remains open under modified restrictions for daylight operations. Full restoration is anticipated for Sunday evening following confirmation that all the port's vital navigational aids are safe and operational.

The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) departed Guam on Sunday and arrived at Rota around 11 a.m. to conduct assessments of the port and deliver FEMA personnel. They will make further assessments and deliveries to Tinian afterward.

U.S. Coast Guard crews are also searching for six crew members who went missing after the cargo vessel Mariana overturned during the storm. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Barbers Point located the vessel. The Guam-based USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) joined the search alongside other partners. Responders at the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu are managing the case while the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam focuses on recovery efforts.

Crews running two 45-foot Response Boat-Mediums at Station Apra Harbor, Guam, are conducting patrols, moving floating debris, and standing ready for search-and-rescue response. A 29-foot Response Boat-Small is staged ashore for rapid deployment islandwide.

A U.S. Coast Guard dive team arrived in Guam on Sunday to proactively conduct operations across the Marianas region, including port surveys, side-scan sonar operations, and aids-to-navigation recovery from affected waterways. Communications in Saipan remain degraded. Mariners throughout the Marianas should exercise caution. Aids to navigation may have shifted or become inoperable. Vessel crews should monitor marine radio channels for updates via broadcast notice to mariners.

Mariners with emergencies should contact the U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam on VHF-FM Channel 16 or at (671) 355-4824.

The National Weather Service Guam has issued a High Surf Advisory, Small Craft Advisory, and Rip Current Statement for the Marianas. Dangerous surf and powerful rip currents remain a threat to swimmers and small vessel operators as conditions continue to settle in Sinlaku's wake. Mariners should avoid non-essential transits until the Small Craft Advisory is lifted. The public should stay out of the water along affected coastlines. Updated forecasts and advisory details are available at weather.gov/gum.

-USCG-

About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime security, enabling the flow of commerce, and responding to crises in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and over 350 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.