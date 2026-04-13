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    Recovery Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam [Image 13 of 19]

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    Recovery Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    04.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The cargo vessel APL Oceania arrived at the Port of Guam on April 19, 2026, as the seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) verifies aids in Outer Apra Harbor, which the storm affected. Hickory’s team will head to Saipan carrying humanitarian supplies, U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, and FEMA representatives, who are expected to arrive the morning of April 20, 2026. The Port of Guam remains open under modified restrictions for daylight operations. Full restoration is anticipated for the evening of April 219, 2026, following confirmation that all the port's vital navigational aids are safe and operational. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Patton Epperson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 23:08
    Photo ID: 9624837
    VIRIN: 260419-G-G0020-6092
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 427.3 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies
    Recovery Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam

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    Recovery Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam

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