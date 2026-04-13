Recovery Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam

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The cargo vessel APL Oceania arrived at the Port of Guam on April 19, 2026, as the seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) verifies aids in Outer Apra Harbor, which the storm affected. Hickory’s team will head to Saipan carrying humanitarian supplies, U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, and FEMA representatives, who are expected to arrive the morning of April 20, 2026. The Port of Guam remains open under modified restrictions for daylight operations. Full restoration is anticipated for the evening of April 219, 2026, following confirmation that all the port's vital navigational aids are safe and operational. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Patton Epperson)