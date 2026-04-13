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    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam [Image 18 of 19]

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    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    04.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard crew aboard USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) depart Guam on April 19, 2026, with supplies and FEMA reps aboard. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Michael Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 23:08
    Photo ID: 9624781
    VIRIN: 260419-G-G0020-8184
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 313 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies
    Recovery Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam

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    Recovery Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard surges to CNMI as recovery push intensifies, continues support in Guam

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