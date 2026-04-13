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    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build [Image 7 of 7]

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    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Spc. Jesus Soto, an allied trade specialist assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th
    Infantry Division, installs parallels before the automation of new bolts for a 120M Motor Grader
    at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. The new bolts will enable the 523rd Engineer
    Company to construct a field landing strip in support of the Philippine Army Special Forces in
    preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between
    the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad
    alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional
    security and stability (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 22:56
    Photo ID: 9624808
    VIRIN: 260418-A-MA645-2010
    Resolution: 5539x3694
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    Philippine Army
    25th Infantry Division
    Interoperability
    Balikatan 2026
    8th Training Sustainment Command

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