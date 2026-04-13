Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

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U.S. Army Spc. Jesus Soto, an allied trade specialist assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th

Infantry Division, installs parallels before the automation of new bolts for a 120M Motor Grader

at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. The new bolts will enable the 523rd Engineer

Company to construct a field landing strip in support of the Philippine Army Special Forces in

preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between

the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad

alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional

security and stability (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)