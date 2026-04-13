U.S. Army Spc. Jesus Soto, an allied trade specialist assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th
Infantry Division, installs parallels before the automation of new bolts for a 120M Motor Grader
at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. The new bolts will enable the 523rd Engineer
Company to construct a field landing strip in support of the Philippine Army Special Forces in
preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between
the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad
alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional
security and stability (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9624808
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-MA645-2010
|Resolution:
|5539x3694
|Size:
|8.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.