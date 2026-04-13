8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

U.S. Army Spc. Xavier Ayers, a construction equipment repairer assigned to 523rd Engineer
Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Training Sustainment
Command, tightens bolts on a 120M Motor Grader at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18,
2026. The 523rd Engineer Company is constructing a field landing strip in support of the
Philippine Army Special Forces in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a
longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military
designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and
demonstrate our commitment
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9624792
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-MA645-2006
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|18.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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