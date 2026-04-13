8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

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U.S. Army Spc. Xavier Ayers, a construction equipment repairer assigned to 523rd Engineer

Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Training Sustainment

Command, tightens bolts on a 120M Motor Grader at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18,

2026. The 523rd Engineer Company is constructing a field landing strip in support of the

Philippine Army Special Forces in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a

longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military

designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and

demonstrate our commitment