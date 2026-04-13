Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

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U.S. Army Spc. Xavier Ayers, a construction equipment repairer assigned to 523rd Engineer

Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Training Sustainment

Command, tightens bolts on a 120M Motor Grader at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18,

2026. The 523rd Engineer Company is constructing a field landing strip in support of the

Philippine Army Special Forces in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a

longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military

designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and

demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)