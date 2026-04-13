Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bolt for a 120M Motor Grader is in the manufacturing process at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. The new bolt will enable the 523rd Engineer Company to construct a field landing strip in support of the Philippine Army Special Forces. in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)