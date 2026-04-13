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    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build [Image 6 of 7]

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    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A bolt for a 120M Motor Grader is in the manufacturing process at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. The new bolt will enable the 523rd Engineer Company to construct a field landing strip in support of the Philippine Army Special Forces. in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 22:56
    Photo ID: 9624803
    VIRIN: 260418-A-MA645-2009
    Resolution: 6828x4554
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

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