(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Spc. Xavier Ayers, a construction equipment repairer assigned to 523rd Engineer
    Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Training Sustainment
    Command, tightens bolts on a 120M Motor Grader at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18,
    2026. The 523rd Engineer Company is constructing a field landing strip in support of the
    Philippine Army Special Forces in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a
    longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military
    designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and
    demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 22:56
    Photo ID: 9624797
    VIRIN: 260418-A-MA645-2007
    Resolution: 6189x4128
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery