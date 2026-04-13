U.S. Army Spc. Xavier Ayers, a construction equipment repairer assigned to 523rd Engineer
Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Training Sustainment
Command, tightens bolts on a 120M Motor Grader at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18,
2026. The 523rd Engineer Company is constructing a field landing strip in support of the
Philippine Army Special Forces in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a
longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military
designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and
demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9624797
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-MA645-2007
|Resolution:
|6189x4128
|Size:
|9.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.