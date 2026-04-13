8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

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U.S. Army Spc. Jesus Soto, an allied trade specialist assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th

Infantry Division, supervises automation of new bolts for a 120M Motor Grader alongside Alex

Beatty, a manufacturing technician at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. The new

bolts will enable the 523rd Engineer Company to construct a field landing strip in support of the

Philippine Army Special Forces inpreparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a

longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military

designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and

demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)