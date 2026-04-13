(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Spc. Jesus Soto, an allied trade specialist assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th
    Infantry Division, supervises automation of new bolts for a 120M Motor Grader alongside Alex
    Beatty, a manufacturing technician at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. The new
    bolts will enable the 523rd Engineer Company to construct a field landing strip in support of the
    Philippine Army Special Forces inpreparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a
    longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military
    designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and
    demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 22:56
    Photo ID: 9624801
    VIRIN: 260418-A-MA645-2008
    Resolution: 6593x4397
    Size: 9.89 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build
    Balikatan 2026: 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    Philippine Army
    25th Infantry Division
    Interoperability
    Balikatan 2026
    8th Training Sustainment Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery