U.S. Army Spc. Jesus Soto, an allied trade specialist assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th
Infantry Division, supervises automation of new bolts for a 120M Motor Grader alongside Alex
Beatty, a manufacturing technician at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. The new
bolts will enable the 523rd Engineer Company to construct a field landing strip in support of the
Philippine Army Special Forces inpreparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a
longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military
designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and
demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9624801
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-MA645-2008
|Resolution:
|6593x4397
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th TSC, 25th ID support joint airstrip build [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.