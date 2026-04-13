The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, left, listens as Corvias Executive Vice President of Renewable Energy and Utilities Management Pablo Varela shows him one of Corvias’ hot water system upgrades in a Palmetto Terrace home at Fort Polk, La., April 15. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9620060
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-GH690-1057
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|879.94 KB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience [Image 11 of 11], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
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