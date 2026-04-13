Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, left, listens as Corvias Executive Vice President of Renewable Energy and Utilities Management Pablo Varela shows him one of Corvias’ hot water system upgrades in a Palmetto Terrace home at Fort Polk, La., April 15. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)