Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience

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The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, left, listens as Corvias Senior Vice President of Asset Management Peter Therrell, center, briefs during Gillis’ visit to a home in Palmetto Terrace at Fort Polk, La., April 15. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)