The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, left, listens as Nathan Jerrnigan, director of public works, and 1st Sgt. Carson J. Downey, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment, brief in the room of Sgt. Markeece Watkins, HHC 1st Bn., 5th Avn. Reg., during a barracks tour at Fort Polk, La., April 15. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9620055
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-GH690-1053
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|607.15 KB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience [Image 11 of 11], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
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