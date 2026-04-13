Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience

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From left: Lt. Col. Garrett Barr and the Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, listen as Fort Polk Garrison Commander Col. Adam J. Barlow and Nathan Jerrnigan, director of public works, show Gillis structural damage at one of Dogwood Terrace's playgrounds undergoing renovations at Fort Polk, La., April 15. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)