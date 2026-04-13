Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience

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The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, left, listens as Fort Polk Garrison Commander Col. Adam J. Barlow, right, briefs during a visit to the Dogwood Terrace playground undergoing renovations at Fort Polk, La., April 15. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)