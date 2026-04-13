The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, left, listens as Fort Polk Garrison Commander Col. Adam J. Barlow, right, briefs during a visit to the Dogwood Terrace playground undergoing renovations at Fort Polk, La., April 15. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9620056
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-GH690-1054
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience [Image 11 of 11], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
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