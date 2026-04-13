Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience

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The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, left, listens as Maj. Gen. Jason A. Curl, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, speaks during a command brief at Fort Polk headquarters, Fort Polk, La., April 15. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)