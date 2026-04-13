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    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience [Image 10 of 11]

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    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne  

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, left, listens as Maj. Gen. Jason A. Curl, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, speaks during a command brief at Fort Polk headquarters, Fort Polk, La., April 15. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 14:58
    Photo ID: 9620059
    VIRIN: 260416-A-GH690-1056
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 770.42 KB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience [Image 11 of 11], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience
    Gillis visit highlights Fort Polk’s push for barracks modernization, quality of life, energy resilience

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