Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Antonio Pinto, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), directs an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, to land on the flight deck during flight operations, April 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 20:22
|Photo ID:
|9617859
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-XW565-2049
|Resolution:
|6448x4605
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operation [Image 9 of 9], by SN Ivan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.