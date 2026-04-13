USS Essex Underway Operation

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Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Brandon Garrett, left, and Airmen Mekhi Smith assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepare to chocks and chains during flight deck operations. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)