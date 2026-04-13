Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Austin Arroyo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares chocks and chains for flight deck operations, April. 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 20:22
|Photo ID:
|9617853
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-XW565-2012
|Resolution:
|6657x4755
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operation [Image 9 of 9], by SN Ivan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.