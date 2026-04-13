USS Essex Underway Operation

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Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Austin Arroyo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares chocks and chains for flight deck operations, April. 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia