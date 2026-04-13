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    USS Essex Underway Operation [Image 8 of 9]

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    USS Essex Underway Operation

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Ivan Garcia 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Keirsten Gross assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), directs an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, to land on the flight deck during flight operations, April 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:22
    Photo ID: 9617862
    VIRIN: 260414-N-XW565-3046
    Resolution: 7168x4778
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Essex Underway Operation [Image 9 of 9], by SN Ivan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex Conducts flight operations
    USS Essex Conducts flight operations
    USS Essex Conducts flight operations
    USS Essex Underway Operation
    USS Essex Underway Operation
    USS Essex Underway Operation
    USS Essex Underway Operation
    USS Essex Underway Operation
    USS Essex Underway Operation

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    LHD 2
    NAVY
    ESSEX

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