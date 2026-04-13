USS Essex Underway Operation

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Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Keirsten Gross assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), directs an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, to land on the flight deck during flight operations, April 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)